2-alarm fire burns at abandoned San Jose residential building

Crews responded Thursday morning to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned residential structure in San Jose, according to the city's Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.
Nearby roads are closed and fire officials are asking people to use caution if traveling in the area.
No other details were immediately available.
