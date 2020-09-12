Air Quality

Two Clean Air Centers Open in San Jose

All visitors must follow public health protocols, which include wearing a face covering and keeping a six-foot distance from others.

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Two clean air centers opened this weekend in San Jose to provide relief from poor air quality blanketing the region due to wildfire smoke, city officials said Saturday.

The centers are located at Bascom Community Center, 1000 S. Bascom Ave., and the Tully Community Branch Library, 880 Tully Road.

The sites will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The centers provide residents with access to socially-distanced seating, water, free WiFi, and power outlets.

Anyone who thinks they are sick should stay home, city officials said. Community members using the centers must also do a quick health screening upon arrival.

