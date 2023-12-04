3 arrested in bust of underground casino in San Jose

Three suspects were arrested over the weekend for allegedly operating an underground casino at a home in South San Jose that authorities said also served as a base for drug sales.

When police served a search warrant on Saturday morning about 6:30 a.m., they found about three dozen people at the home in the 2800 block of Garden Avenue.

Officers detained 34 people, and three suspects were eventually arrested. Two of them, 51-year-old Thuy Pham and 46-year-old Xuan Nguyen, were found hiding in the home's crawl space. A third, 37-year-old Vu Nguyen, was also taken into custody.

Officers seized nine gambling machines, $2,075 in cash, multiple narcotics pipes, and approximately 44.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers also found a stolen handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic machine pistol.

A search also turned up an additional firearm, ammunition, and a loaded high-capacity magazine.

The three suspects, all residents of San Jose, were booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple firearm related crimes, drug sales, conspiracy, maintaining and operating a drug house, and operating an illegal gambling establishment.

Seven other people who were at the home during the search were booked for outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Officer Brower #4559 of the San Jose Police Department's Street Crimes Unit at (408) 277-4166 or e-mail 4559@sanjoseca.gov.