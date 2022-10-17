7 Arrested in Connection With Underground Casino Operation in San Jose

San Jose police on Monday announced the arrests of seven people linked to an underground casino operation.

Police said the underground casino, located in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B, was a hub for various illegal activities, including gambling, drug dealing, and the buying and selling of stolen property.

The seven suspects, all San Jose residents and between the ages of 35 and 54, were identified by police as Nhu Huynh, Anita Nguyen, Truong Trang, Dat Nguyen, Thang Nguyen, Phuoc Nguyen and Quynh Pham.

Detectives obtained search and arrest warrants for the casino and the operators last Thursday. When the warrants were served, authorities detained multiple people and arrested the seven suspects, police said.

Authorities found seven ounces of cocaine, a makeshift crack-cocaine conversion laboratory, several thousand dollars in cash, multiple casino machines and stolen retail property, according to police.

One of the suspects who was arrested was carrying a loaded gun and cocaine. Five of the arrested suspects had outstanding felony warrants.

Anyone with information about the case or any other similar incidents is encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department's Burglary Prevention Unit at 408-537-1200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-7867 or submit a tip online.