Unhealthy Air for Sensitive Groups Reported in Some Areas Near Campbell Fire

Smoke from a four-alarm fire at a vacant commercial building in Campbell is causing unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups, especially those with respiratory conditions and children.

An air quality reading from fire.airnow.gov on Friday afternoon shows some areas near the blaze are seeing unhealthy air quality.

Officials said anyone sensitive to poor air quality should stay indoors and close windows and doors.

The fire was reported earlier in the morning and is expected to burn for several hours.

airnow.gov

Multiple @zonehaven zones in Campbell in Los Gatos placed under ADVISORY ONLY due to a large structure fire. https://t.co/8kzH0ZpXaB. There are no evacuations related to #Dell_IC, these zone changes are only for information purposes. #sccfd #knowyourzone pic.twitter.com/vQ38KRoGpJ — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) March 18, 2022