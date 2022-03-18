Air Quality

Unhealthy Air for Sensitive Groups Reported in Some Areas Near Campbell Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Smoke from a four-alarm fire at a vacant commercial building in Campbell is causing unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups, especially those with respiratory conditions and children.

An air quality reading from fire.airnow.gov on Friday afternoon shows some areas near the blaze are seeing unhealthy air quality.

Officials said anyone sensitive to poor air quality should stay indoors and close windows and doors.

The fire was reported earlier in the morning and is expected to burn for several hours.

airnow.gov
