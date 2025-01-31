Unhoused people receive free services at health fair in San Jose

Unhoused people in the South Bay were given access to free health screenings, showers, bike repairs and other services during a health fair in San Jose on Friday.

The event was sponsored by state Sen. Dave Cortese, with help from more than 50 community organizations.

The groups set up tables and provided information on housing, food and various health issues.

There are roughly 10,000 people living on the streets in Santa Clara County, according to one nonprofit.

Cortese’s office said nearly half of the unhoused people are 55 years of age and older, including more older women. There has also been an increase in the number of unhoused families.

Cortese also mentioned that a number of students at nearby San Jose State University experience homelessness. A survey from 2021 found that around 11% of those students were unhoused at least one day during that school year.