Unhoused man builds roadside Day of the Dead altar in San Jose, but it may not last

By Damian Trujillo

In San Jose, a roadside altar for Day of the Dead is sparking a lot of buzz – and catching the attention of the city, which may force the unhoused man who created it to take it down.

Miguel Maruyama said he built the altar, which is located near Seventh Street and the Interstate 280 overpass, to honor his family members, including his son’s late service dog. The 18-year-old suffers from epilepsy.

"We make an altar to remember all our loved ones who have passed away," Maruyama said. "I think it's nice. It's beautiful. At nighttime it's really beautiful."

Maruyama ended up on the streets after he was fired and evicted by the landlord he worked for. A handyman by trade, he built a makeshift home and started working on the altar.

It's become quite an attraction, with passersby stopping and looking, some even taking pictures.

The neighbors are in awe, including the mechanic whose been across the street for a decade.

"Really like it," the mechanic said. "Before it was dirty, too much garbage and always something going on. But now nice, clean, flowers."

But the city on Friday posted an order to vacate sign on the property. The huge, colorful altar has to go – a crushing blow to Maruyama and his son.

"It's very disrespectful because that’s my culture, that's my belief, my religion," Maruyama said.

Maruyama hopes the altar can stay up until after Day of the Dead in early November.

