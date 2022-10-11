City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment

The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle.

Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.

The city also is offering people assistance in finding new housing so it can clear out the park. One man is taking the money and moving into a motel before eventually moving into Section 8 housing.

"It’s a good step because it’s a step out of here," Eugene Blackwell said.

Those who refuse to take the deal to leave will be given notices on a rolling basis between now and Nov. 18 to immediately vacate the park. The goal is for the park to be cleared out by that date.