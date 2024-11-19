Unhoused student population in San Jose school district approaches 1,000

The East Side Union High School District in San Jose says its unhoused student population has ballooned to almost 1,000 children.

At Independence High School alone, there are 100 students who self-identify as being unhoused. Most come to Maggie Rodriguez's office for advice, supplies or other help. It’s a feeling the parent community specialist finds hard to describe.

"I think it’s a tough question for me because I get to go home and put my kids to bed and I get to feed my kids," Rodriguez said.

Yet her students, eager to learn in the classroom, struggle to survive outside of it.

"The barriers are beyond what any of us can imagine," said Blasa Zuna with the school district. "They're a nightmare actually, so to expect them to sit there and learn while they're hungry or they feel insecure because they’re wearing the same clothes for a week."

The school district said the latest count is 950 unhoused students districtwide, but the number is growing by about 50 every month, and it doesn't include those who are too afraid or embarrassed to say they’re unhoused.

The students still come to school, whether it’s to learn or for meals or simply to have Rodriguez's ear.

"There is that misconception that an unhoused person doesn’t have a drive or an unhoused person is dirty or an unhoused person doesn’t know their ways," Rodriguez said. "I think that's a huge misconception because they are the most resilient people I know."

The school district is holding a fundraiser, hoping to generate money for holiday gift baskets, including a $75 gift card.

"The $75 gift card is more than just that," Zuna said. "It’s telling them someone sees them. They’re seen. They’re acknowledged. They’re cared for."