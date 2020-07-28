Suspect in Custody After 3-Hour Standoff in Cupertino

A suspect is in custody after a three-hour standoff with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department Monday.

Deputies responded to a call about a theft at a Staples store located on Stevens Creek Boulevard in Cupertino shortly after 4 p.m. The suspect reportedly stole around $200 worth of merchandise and was aggressive toward employees, deputies said.

As they attempted to stop the suspect outside the store, he brandished a knife and ran toward De Anza Boulevard and went inside the Donut Wheel Shop.

He set a garbage can on fire and appeared to take money from the cash register. At around 7 p.m, after hours of negotiations, the suspect ran out of the donut shop and a Sheriff's Office K-9 was deployed.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was booked into jail facing theft, attempted carjacking and arson charges.