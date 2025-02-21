Valley Water finalizes phase 1 of major flood protection project

It has been almost eight years since a flood in San Jose caused $100 million in damage, and local agencies are almost done with stage one of a major flood protection project.

An 8,500-foot wall has been built along low-lying areas of Coyote Creek. It's something Valley Water said will now protect neighborhoods along the creek that were flooded in 2017.

"We want to thank the neighbors for their patience, understanding during our construction activities and collaborating with our staff," said Richard Santos, vice chair of the Valley Water Board of Directors.

Valley Water also installed other flood barriers in the Rock Spring area, which was hit hard during the disaster.

"We see our neighbors whenever we talk about the flood of 2017. When we talk about the impending doom of future potential floods, we see people and families, and that's what it comes down to," said Betty Duong of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

Anna Heckman said her property was damaged when the flood occurred, but her home is now right up against the new wall.

She said the flood caused over $100,000 in damage.

"I'm pleased they've finally done something to prevent this from happening again," Heckman said. "It looks a lot nicer than I thought it would, so I'm pleased about that, but our view has dramatically changed in our backyard without all the trees."

Valley Water said it would try to get $50 million in federal funds from FEMA to complete a second phase that would do the same thing between Tully Road and Montague.

In all, that project would protect 600 homes.

"The other phase of the project is required to protect the rest of the community against the 2017 flows, and that will hopefully be starting next season," said Chris Hakes of Valley Water.