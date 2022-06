Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle and grass fire near Highway 101 in the South Bay.

Santa Clara police said the blaze has closed Lafayette Street between Highway 101 and Montague Expressway. Traffic is being diverted onto surface streets. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – 6/14/22 at 3:10 p.m.



