San Jose

Vehicle hits, critically injures pedestrian in San Jose

By Bay City News

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

A pedestrian in San Jose was clinging to life early Wednesday after they were struck and injured by a vehicle, according to police.

Officers were investigating the collision in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lincoln Avenue is closed in both directions between Auzerais Avenue and Parkmoor Avenue, police said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us