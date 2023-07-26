Vehicle hits, critically injures pedestrian in San Jose

A pedestrian in San Jose was clinging to life early Wednesday after they were struck and injured by a vehicle, according to police.
Officers were investigating the collision in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lincoln Avenue is closed in both directions between Auzerais Avenue and Parkmoor Avenue, police said.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News