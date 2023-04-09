San Jose

Woman in Critical Condition After Vehicle Hits Her Near Downtown San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

A woman was clinging to life Sunday after a vehicle struck her near downtown San Jose, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 11th and East Santa Clara streets late Sunday morning on reports of the collision.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Road closures were in place during the investigation, and police advised motorists to use alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available.

