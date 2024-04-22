Man in critical condition after vehicle hits him in San Jose

A man was clinging to life Monday after a vehicle hit and injured him south of downtown San Jose, according to police.

Just before 1 p.m., police reported on social media the collision in the area of South First Street and Hollywood Avenue in the San Jose's Alma neighborhood, police said.

The injured pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No information about the driver was immediately provided.

Road closures were in effect, and police asked the public to avoid the area while officers investigated the collision.