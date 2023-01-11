San Jose

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in San Jose

By Bay City News

Police in San Jose are investigating Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a car in the city's Dry Creek neighborhood.

The collision was reported about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dry Creek Road and South Bascom Avenue, according to a post on Twitter by San Jose police.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, initially with life-threatening injuries. The person's condition has stabilized and their injuries updated to non-life-threatening injuries, police said shortly before 8 p.m.

