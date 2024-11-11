Veteran's Day

Annual Veterans Day ceremony and parade in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony and parade in San Jose was off to a wet start Monday, but it did not put a damper on the festivities.

San Jose's event that honors the men and women who serve, sponsored by the Silicon Valley chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, has been around for more than a century and is the largest Veterans Day parade in Northern California.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Veteran's DaySan Jose
