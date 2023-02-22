San Jose

Victim Dies Hours After Shooting in San Jose

By Bay City News

A person has died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in San Jose, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Rancho Drive.

The victim was taken to a hospital and San Jose police said Wednesday morning that the person died there.

More details about the homicide, San Jose's fourth of 2023, were not immediately available.

