3 victims killed in South Bay crime spree identified

The three victims in a deadly crime spree in San Jose and Milpitas on Thursday were identified Tuesday by the Santa Clara County coroner.

Phuc Pham, 71, and Nguyen Pham, 72, both of San Jose and Jiwanjot Dhariwal, 26, of Milpitas were killed when a man went on a violent spree where he stabbed multiple victims and struck multiple pedestrians with a vehicle.

Suspect Kevin Parkourana is being held with no bail at the Santa Clara County main jail. Police said he is charged with multiple counts of homicide, attempted homicide and carjacking connected to the violent crime spree that also injured several others.

Parkourana, who was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on likely murder charges, has a criminal history with prior convictions of felony vandalism, felony possession of a dagger, and for being in possession of an explosive device, a pipe bomb, according to court records.

He also has spent time in mental health court, according to the documents.