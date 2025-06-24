Planners behind BART's South Bay expansion work to stay on schedule, budget

The planners behind the South Bay's most ambitious transit project ever -- connecting BART to the rest of Silicon Valley -- say they're moving as fast as they can to stay on schedule and on budget.

Phase 2 is currently in action -- crews in San Jose Monday were laying the groundwork for 5 miles of tunnel that’s going to transform transit in the Bay Area.

It's a monumental lift. Constructing an electric rail expansion to bring BART deeper into the South Bay. At the VTA's construction site near the San Jose airport, it's starting to take shape.

“This is our first major structure that's going to facilitate launching our machine which will build 5 miles of underground tunnel,” said Sarah Wilson, VTA construction director.

Earlier this month, a sound wall went up so crews could start on the above-ground portion of the rail. The wall helps neighbors get some sleep while the work gets done through the night and early mornings.

“The trains, eventually when there's tracks in there, the trains will come up to the surface here and will connect to the Santa Clara station,” Wilson said.

The mega-project comes at a mega price -- $12.7 billion. More than $5 billion of that comes from federal funding. But they're still about a billion dollars short. To bridge that gap, the project is undergoing some design edits.

“That's gotten us about $400 million of the way there. We've still got a ways to go, and we had been working with our board, our stakeholders and our internal team this summer to try to get that gap fully bridged,” said Tom Maguire, VTA’s chief megaprojects officer.

The VTA plans to seek out a new contractor with a very clear goal in mind -- to stay on track with their budget and timeline. Aiming to have this all up and running by 2037.