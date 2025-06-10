Hundreds rally in San Jose in support of immigrant rights

A rally in San Jose drew hundreds in front of City Hall Monday protesting immigration enforcement happening across California.

It was a peaceful protest with families getting the message across that they’re standing with immigrants.

At the same time, inside a budget hearing, the community asked the mayor and city council members for $1.5 million for legal services for undocumented immigrants.

“This policy hits close to home, our family is a family of immigrants,” said Vanessa Garcia-Morales of San Jose.

She took her sons with her to the rally and said she was there for their futures.

“His life is at risk truthfully, with the policy that's happening, he can very much be targeted by just the way he looks,” Garcia-Morales said. “We want to send this message that this is not OK, and ultimately something needs to change.”

Council members Pamela Campos and Peter Ortiz were there too.

“The actions of the Trump administration do not reflect who we are as a nation,” said Campos.

Inside City Hall, community groups were asking for $1.5 million to be included in this next budget for legal services.

“We need at least $1.5 million to hire more lawyers and outreach workers,” said Maritza Maldonado of Amigos de Guadalupe.

Mayor Matt Mahan asked people to keep protests peaceful, adding that violence will undermine the city’s ability to keep people safe.

“It will invite an outside response from the federal government that I fear is looking for a pretext to intervene,” he said.