Video Shows Thieves Ransacking Mail Truck in San Jose

A San Jose community is in limbo and left wondering if their personal information, credit cards, and other packages are in the hands of a thief.

That's because last week a surveillance camera captured someone clearing out a postal truck near the Evergreen community.

The United States postal inspector is asking for the public's help to capture the suspect committing what they said is a very serious federal crime. Surveillance video from Sturla Drive shows a man, who is not a postal service employee, opening the sliding back door of a mail truck. He then brings in a woman, and the two of them stuff their car with mail.

Neighbor Benjamin Ha worried what was being sent to him is now in the hands of thieves. Other neighbors are concerned about credit cards and online orders.

Postal inspectors investigating the incident also have the surveillance video, said Matthew Norfleet, an inspector with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The postal inspector also said there is a reward for anyone who identifies the suspects in the video.

"Stealing mail, possessing unauthorized keys to access the mail is a federal crime," Norfleet said. "The U.S. Postal inspector offers rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction."

But questions remain as to how the suspects were able to open the mail truck.

The post office said that once the mail carriers are on their foot routes, the trucks are supposed to be locked.

"What they have is a sacred duty to the American people - to protect the mail as they deliver it," U.S Post Office spokesman Augustine Ruiz said

Meanwhile, the postal inspector said surveillance video is usually helpful in identifying suspects and is hopeful the thieves caught on camera are captured before they strike again.