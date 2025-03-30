Voting centers begin accepting ballots for San Jose District 3 special election

Voting centers in Santa Clara County have begun accepting ballots for San Jose's District 3 special election.

Currently, seven candidates are vying for the vacant city council seat of disgraced former councilman Omar Torres.

Torres was under investigation for sexual misconduct with a man who was a minor when the relationship began. Torres claims the man is trying to blackmail him.

When that investigation became public, a relative came forward to say he was molested by Torres back in the 1990s when he was a minor, authorities said.

If convicted of the three felony charges of child sexual assault, Torres could spend up to 24 years in prison.

Torres has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty in a brief court appearance earlier this month.

For smaller elections, such as District 3, the county estimates that only 20 to 30% of voters will send in a ballot.

When elected, the next councilmember will represent constitutions in what is often described as a diverse district, which includes downtown, Japantown and 13th Street.

The candidate who obtains more than 50% of the votes will have won this special election and will take office in April. If neither gets a majority, then the top two will compete in a runoff on June 24

Voters can cast their ballots at the Olinder Community Center and Joyce Ellington Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Monday, April 7.

One more venue will open on April 5 at the job training center located on Vine Street.

Those three locations will be open on Tuesday, April 8, Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.