VTA bus driver attacked in Sunnyvale

A VTA bus driver was attacked in Sunnyvale Monday night, the transportation agency said.
The incident was reported at the Lockheed Martin Transit Center.
The VTA said a driver was injured and taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
Police have not said anything about a suspect, but VTA officials said a person is in custody.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
No additional information was immediately available.