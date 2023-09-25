Sunnyvale

VTA bus driver attacked in Sunnyvale

By NBC Bay Area staff

A VTA bus driver was attacked in Sunnyvale Monday night, the transportation agency said.

The incident was reported at the Lockheed Martin Transit Center.

The VTA said a driver was injured and taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

Police have not said anything about a suspect, but VTA officials said a person is in custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Sunnyvale
