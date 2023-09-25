VTA bus driver attacked in Sunnyvale

A VTA bus driver was attacked in Sunnyvale Monday night, the transportation agency said.

The incident was reported at the Lockheed Martin Transit Center.

The VTA said a driver was injured and taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

Police have not said anything about a suspect, but VTA officials said a person is in custody.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.