VTA bus service resumes, light rail delayed after strike ends

VTA bus service resumed Friday, and light-rail service was expected to resume Monday after a judge ordered the end of a weekslong workers strike.

The train service has been delayed because track inspections found thieves had stolen copper wiring from the green line between Santa Clara and Campbell, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said.

Meanwhile, the target for resuming contract talks is still up in the air. The VTA and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 don’t have any negotiations scheduled as of Friday.

The VTA uppped its salary offer to an increase of 11% over three years, still below the 18% the union is asking for.

VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross says the transit agency can’t offer more.

"Not without making cuts in service, cuts in jobs, and possibly increasing bus and light rail fare, and that doesn’t do either side any justice," Hendler Ross said.

The ATU is appealing the decision that forced 1,500 workers back without a contract.

"We disagree with the judge," said Raj Singh, ATU Local 265 president. "This is the second time that we’ve been in this position where we believe the justice system and the court has failed us."