VTA drivers, operators may not show up after contract expires

South Bay transit workers may not show up in the coming days after their contract expired Monday and talks with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority stalled.

The message from VTA management is commuters should make alternate plans. The agency failed to reach an agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, which represents about 1,500 bus and light rail operators and other workers.

The two sides had been meeting twice weekly but couldn’t bridge a big pay gap.

According to the Mercury News, the union initially demanded a 24% pay increase over three years, but it has since lowered that to 18%. VTA’s most recent offer was 9% over three years.

The union's members voted in favor of a strike, and the union got the green light from the South Bay Labor Council.

There may not be a strike Tuesday, but the threat looms large.