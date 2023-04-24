Major Funding Announcement in VTA's East San Jose to BART Connector

The state's transportation chief will be in East San Jose on Monday to make a major funding announcement about the new VTA light rail extension that will connect riders from South and East San Jose with BART.

California State Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin and local officials are calling the Eastridge to BART Regional Connector a significant milestone. Monday's announcement will specifically address the receipt of a $46 million grant for the Valley Transportation Authority's plan to extend light-rail service from Alum Rock further south to the Eastridge area, according to a release from the office of state Sen. Dave Cortese.

Omishakin, Cortese, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez will be among those delivering remarks at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

The $530 million Eastridge to BART Regional Connector project will include elevated tracks along the center of Capitol Expressway and an elevated light-rail station at Story Road, according to the plan.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When the project is complete, VTA riders will be able to catch a light-rail train at the Eastridge Station and connect with BART at the Milpitas Station.

Construction is expected to start in the fall.