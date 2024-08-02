San Jose

VTA announces $5.1 billion in funding for South Bay BART extension

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Santa Clara Valley Transporation Authority will receive $5.1 billion in funding from the federal government for its South Bay BART extension project.

Members of the VTA board along with other labor and business leaders made the announcement Friday on what the Federal Transit Administration says is the second largest federal investment in a transportation project.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San JoseVTA
