New law gives VTA power to ban problem riders

A new law gives VTA the authority to ban troublemakers from its buses and trains, but before that can happen, the transit agency has a requirement to meet.

The goal is to identify riders who have assaulted VTA operators or passengers and make sure they are banned from using the transit system.

"The recent focus and years on operator assaults is really what brought this legislation," said Aston Greene, VTA's chief of system safety and security. "We wanted to have an extra tool in our chests to be able to protect our operators and customers from those kind of threats that you see happening nationwide."

Before any rider ban can be implemented, the new law requires VTA to form a transit safety advisory committee that will be made up of volunteers from the community who use VTA. They will help oversee the process of banning riders who violate VTA's code of conduct.

"They’ll be tasked with approving or reviewing the training for the persons enforcing the prohibition orders," Greene said.

The committee will also help decide who will be tasked with enforcing the bans.

Now the hunt is on for volunteers. The deadline to apply to be on the safety committee is Aug. 23. People can apply at vta.org.