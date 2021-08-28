VTA Restarts Service in San Jose Months After Deadly Rail Yard Shooting

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will resume operating with limited light-rail service beginning Sunday, the agency confirmed.

According to a statement, VTA service will start at 8 a.m. along the Orange Line and part of the Green Line. The light-rail line shut down on May 26 after a co-worker killed nine employees at the VTA rail yard near downtown San Jose.

"As we continue to bring back employees safely and compassionately, we will update the public on the level of light rail service we can safely continue to provide," said VTA in a statement.

Trains on both lines will stop at each station running at least every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The bus bridge will continue to operate along North First Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every hour.

Starting Monday, Aug. 30 these will be the following hours of operation:

Orange Line from 5:30 a.m. to midnight, every 20 minutes until 8 p.m. at which time it will operate every 30 minutes.

Green Line from Civic Center to Old Ironsides from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., every 20 minutes until 8 p.m. at which time it will operate every 30 minutes.

Bus bridge along First Street from Paseo de San Antonio to Baypointe and onto Milpitas Transit Center/BART Station will operate every 30 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Service on the remaining segments of the Green and Blue lines will come back in phases.

VTA will not collect fares on light rail only, from August 29 through September 13.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.