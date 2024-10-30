VTA announces new funding to develop transit villages in South Bay

South Bay leaders are taking a bold, new step in developing state of the art transit villages as BART expands into San Jose.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority on Wednesday announced new funding for more than a dozen groups and organizations focused on building transit-based neighborhoods.

Projects funded through grants ranging from $15,000 to $175,000 will enhance the creation of vibrant, equitable and sustainable housing and commercial development near public transit stations throughout Santa Clara County, the VTA says.

"Other transit agencies have other development, but we don't know anyone else who is investing in the community the way VTA is, to build up these transit-oriented communities, places where people can take transit and have their surroundings be accessable and equitable," VTA spokesperson Stacey HendlerRoss said.

The new villages will be focused in areas within a half-mile radius of VTA transit stations, including Downtown San Jose, Santa Clara Street and 28th Street stations.

The grant funding is coming from revenue generated from agency-owned properties.