Police are looking for a person who shot an arrow into the back of a VTA employee in San Jose.

It happened at Sierra Grande Way and south Capitol Avenue Tuesday afternoon, a few blocks from James Lick High School in the city's Alum Rock neighborhood.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Investigators say the VTA employee was taking a walk during his break when he was impaled.

He was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition