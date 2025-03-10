No VTA bus or light rail service as workers go on strike

Thousands of daily VTA riders in the South Bay will have to find alternate transportation on Monday as frontline transit workers go on strike over stalled contract negotiations.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, representing more than 1,500 VTA workers including bus and light rail operators, is following through on its notice last week to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority board of the planned strike.

Bus and light rail service were shut down Monday morning, but VTA Paratransit service is continuing regular operations. Daily ridership on VTA is estimated at nearly 100,000.

"We understand the hardship this service disruption causes, and we are pursuing as many avenues as possible to mitigate the impact to the riding public as quickly as we can," VTA said in a news release.

The transit agency met unsuccessfully with union officials on Sunday, according to Greg Richardson, VTA Deputy General Manager. The ATU contract expired at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The transit agency has made "a fair and reasonable offer" to the union of a wage increases of 4%, 3% and 2% over three years, Richardson said.

The union is looking for 6% wage increases each year over the next three years, said Raj Singh, President/Business Agent of Local 265.

The union, which is picketing a VTA headquarters and four other locations on Monday morning, maintains that VTA hasn't addressed critical issues including fair wages, benefits and grievance procedures.

"We have been forced into this position because of the VTA's failure to negotiate in good faith. We care about our passengers, but the VTA doesn't seem to," Singh said.

The union also maintains that the agency has failed to improve workplace conditions following the mass shooting in May 2021 that took the lives of Local 265 members.

The union represents bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.