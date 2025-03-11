VTA worker strike enters second day with no end in sight

For a second day in a row, many people in the South Bay will be forced to look for alternative transportation as VTA workers continue a strike that has no clear end in sight.

Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 (ATU), the union representing about 1,600 VTA workers, are calling on the riding public to join them in their demand for a new contract.

The strike started before sunrise Monday at VTA headquarters and three bus yards in San Jose and Mountain View.

Negotiators for the union and VTA met on Sunday, but the union president said it only lasted about 10 minutes. The sides can’t seem to meet in the middle in regard to some benefits, rules for arbitration and pay. VTA is offering 9% over three years. ATU is asking for 18% over the same period.

Train operators, bus drivers, customer service representatives, dispatchers and mechanics picketed late into the night Monday near the light rail yard in San Jose.

As of Tuesday morning, no new contract negotiations were scheduled.

The strike will impact about 100,000 VTA users each day it goes on.