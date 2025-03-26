VTA and union representing workers on strike to appear in court

The Santa Clara County Superior Court has ordered the union representing VTA workers on strike to appear in court Wednesday.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265, which represents about 1,500 frontline employees, must justify why the court shouldn’t issue an order to stop the strike.

Since March 10, VTA bus and light rail operators haven’t shown up to work because they haven’t reached an agreement with the transit agency on a new contract.

But the VTA said the contract with ATU is clear -- it agreed to a “no strike clause because of the essential services its members provide to the public.”

According to the agency, that clause should remain in effect while contract negotiations are happening.

On Sunday, VTA offered an 11% raise over three years. ATU is fighting for an 18% increase over three years.