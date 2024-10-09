San Jose

Walk to San Jose school clear of RVs, clutter after students-city team effort

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The walk or ride to KIPP San Jose Collegiate Academy is night and day from what it was at the beginning of the school year when students told their mayor and their councilman they didn’t feel safe.

When Mayor Matt Mahan walked the sidewalk in front of the campus with students and the school principal on Wednesday, the roadway was all clear. Drivers could see where they were going, and there wasn’t anyone living on the street along the route.

