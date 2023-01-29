Warming Centers in Santa Clara County

In response to the National Weather Service's predictions of freezing overnight temperatures next week, Santa Clara County officials are opening multiple warming centers for vulnerable residents.

County officials encourage residents to take precautionary measures against hypothermia by seeking out warming shelters if they need them.

County libraries are serving as warming centers during the daytime.

Unhoused residents in San Jose can also reach out to the county to find an overnight warming location bed by calling (408) 539-2105 or by emailing owlreferrals@homefirstscc.org.

