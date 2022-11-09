Warming Centers Open to Help Protect Santa Clara County Residents During Cold Snap

As frigid temperatures envelope the region over the next two days, Santa Clara County is offering warming centers and overnight warming locations.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the Santa Clara Valley from Thursday through Friday, during which the temperature is expected to dip into the low- to mid-30s.

To help residents, especially people experiencing homelessness, cope with the cold, the county has several locations where people can go to warm up, including libraries in Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Gatos, Milpitas and Morgan Hill.

Also, outreach workers and volunteers have been distributing blankets, beanies and other essential items since Monday, according to the county's Supportive Housing Deputy Director Kathryn Kaminski.

"We encourage anyone experiencing homelessness to call our Here 4 You Call Center at (408) 385-2400 to locate a location near them for refuge from the temperatures," Kaminski said in a news release Wednesday.

For a complete list of warming centers, people can visit www.PrepareSCC.org/ColdWeather.

The county is also offering tips to help people stay safe during the cold snap: