Water main break in San Jose causes flooding, street damage

A water main break in San Jose caused flooding and damage to roadways south of the downtown area early Thursday morning, according to San Jose Water.

The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Martha and South Seventh streets, where a 12-inch water main burst, causing minor flooding and damage to the street, officials said.

For a brief time the overflow closed down the Interstate 280 onramp near South Seventh street.

Crews responded to the scene to repair the line, with an estimated completion time of 6 p.m., San Jose Water said.

The water company said about 26 customers were impacted.