Water main ruptures in San Jose, causing massive fountain

By Stephen Ellison

A fountain of water shoots skyward after a water main rupture in San Jose. (Dec. 11, 2024)
A water main ruptured Wednesday morning in San Jose, sending a massive fountain of water several feet into the air.

The incident was reported at about 9:20 a.m. at East Trimble Road, near Zanker Road, in an industrial area of North San Jose.

The apparent cause of the rupture was aging infrastructure failure, officials at the scene told NBC Bay Area.

The pipeline eventually was capped, and crews were called to the scene to repair it.

