‘We will not tolerate intolerance”: Pride flags stolen across the South Bay

A series of Pride flags were torn down in the South Bay this month. The most recent incident happened in an Almaden Valley home.

Huy Le, a counselor at the Pride Center at De Anza College, said he put up the flag at his home to let people know they are welcome. When the flag was torn down and ripped apart Sunday, he said he was shocked but not surprised.

“It felt violating and dehumanizing,” Le said. “I have students who tell me about the micro aggressions that they face that are similar. This is still an ongoing issue of hate toward our community. “

According to community members, it's not the only incident.

Some said they’ve seen pride flags placed at crosswalks in Willow Glen stolen.

Gabrielle Antolovich, board president of the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center, said Sunday’s incident should be investigated as a hate crime.

“Flags are symbolic, and that behavior is hate behavior, saying that you have no right to be who you are,” Antolovich said. “This is happening all over the place. In Willow Glen, they’re stealing the rainbow flags on Lincoln Avenue again.”

Going forward, Le said he plans on reporting the incident to the police . But he also plans on fixing his flag holder in order to fly another Pride flag.

“We’re going to keep putting the flag up .at the end of the day we will not tolerate intolerance,” he said.

Last year, more than 70 pride flags were stolen in San Jose.