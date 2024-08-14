West Nile virus death reported in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County reported two human cases of West Nile virus detected this month, including one person who died, according to a news release Wednesday.

The first two human cases of the virus this year in the county were reported to the Public Health Department. The individual who died this month was an adult who was immunocompromised, county officials said. The other case involved an adult who initially was hospitalized and is now recovering at home.

There is no known connection between the two patients, the county said.

Health officials could not confirm the people were infected in Santa Clara County and haven't yet determined where they contracted the virus. County Vector Control has detected West Nile virus-positive mosquitos in the county and has conducted targeted spraying in those specific areas.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease that causes mild to severe flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and in severe cases, neurological symptoms or even death, county health officials said.

Most people who contract the virus have mild or no symptoms and recover quickly. But people over 60 and those with certain medical conditions have a higher chance of getting sick and developing complications.

Officials advise residents to drain standing water and follow other recommendations from county Vector Control for reducing the mosquito population.