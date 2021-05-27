What Commuters Should Know About Using VTA System in Coming Days

Santa Clara VTA light-rail service was suspended systemwide as of noon Wednesday after a mass shooting at the agency's rail maintenance yard in San Jose.

Bus bridges have been set up along light-rail routes, according to VTA officials, and the transit agency is asking commuters to plan their trips via regular buses if they can.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The bus bridges were scheduled to start running as early as when the first light rail route usually begins at 5 a.m.

VTA officials also ask riders to be patient as officials work out logistics to get the extra buses available for the bridges.

Commuters with any questions should contact the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority customer service line at 408-321-2300 to get personalized bus route planning.