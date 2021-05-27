VTA Yard Shooting

What Commuters Should Know About Using VTA System in Coming Days

Light-rail service is suspended, and bus bridges are set up along the rail routes

By NBC Bay Area staff

vta-06
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara VTA light-rail service was suspended systemwide as of noon Wednesday after a mass shooting at the agency's rail maintenance yard in San Jose.

Bus bridges have been set up along light-rail routes, according to VTA officials, and the transit agency is asking commuters to plan their trips via regular buses if they can.

The bus bridges were scheduled to start running as early as when the first light rail route usually begins at 5 a.m.

VTA officials also ask riders to be patient as officials work out logistics to get the extra buses available for the bridges.

Commuters with any questions should contact the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority customer service line at 408-321-2300 to get personalized bus route planning.

This article tagged under:

VTA Yard ShootingSanta Clara CountyVTAcommuters
