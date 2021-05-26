What to Know: San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose.
Here are the latest updates you need to know.
Updates on Investigation
- Eight people were killed in a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose
- The suspected shooter, identified as a VTA employee, also is dead
- Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the suspect's home in San Jose
Reunification Center
- A reunification center for people impacted by the shooting has been set up at the American Red Cross facility at 2731 N. First St. in San Jose.
- VTA employees and family members only can call 408-321-7550 for more information. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said people can also call 408-299-2311.
VTA Service Impacted
- Light rail services has been suspended as of 12 noon Wednesday
- Bus bridges have been set up
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.