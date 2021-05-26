What to Know: San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose.

Here are the latest updates you need to know.

Updates on Investigation

Eight people were killed in a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose

The suspected shooter, identified as a VTA employee, also is dead

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the suspect's home in San Jose

Reunification Center

A reunification center for people impacted by the shooting has been set up at the American Red Cross facility at 2731 N. First St. in San Jose.

VTA employees and family members only can call 408-321-7550 for more information. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said people can also call 408-299-2311.

VTA Service Impacted

Light rail services has been suspended as of 12 noon Wednesday

Bus bridges have been set up