VTA Yard Shooting

What to Know: San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose.

Here are the latest updates you need to know.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Updates on Investigation

Reunification Center

  • A reunification center for people impacted by the shooting has been set up at the American Red Cross facility at 2731 N. First St. in San Jose.
  • VTA employees and family members only can call 408-321-7550 for more information. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said people can also call 408-299-2311.

VTA Yard Shooting 2 hours ago

Bomb Squad, Police Search Home of Suspect in San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting

San Jose 6 hours ago

Mass Shooting Leaves 8 Dead at VTA Yard in San Jose: Sheriff

VTA Service Impacted

  • Light rail services has been suspended as of 12 noon Wednesday
  • Bus bridges have been set up
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

VTA Yard ShootingSan Jose
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us