Window-washing superheroes bring smiles to patients at Stanford children's hospital

Superheroes were out on a special mission in Palo Alto Friday morning.

Armed with squeegees and smiles, window washers dressed up as popular Marvel, DC, and Disney superheroes hopped on their scaffolding and put on a show for patients at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

Young patients inside waved back to their favorite superheroes in action.

The tradition has brought smiles to young patients for more than a decade.

"It’s an incredible and magical moment to watch the kids’ faces light up when their favorite superheroes appear out of nowhere," Stanford Medicine Children’s Health spokesperson Elizabeth Valente said in a statement. "Not only does this bring unexpected joy and a sense of empowerment to the young patients who are navigating challenging times, but it also uplifts the spirits of our everyday heroes, our health care providers. It’s a fun and cheerful distraction that brightens the hospital in a truly unique way."