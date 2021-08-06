Woman Arrested After Baby Found Dead, Discarded Outside of Mountain View Home

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her newborn baby was found dead and discarded outside of her Mountain View home on Monday, police said.

Mountain View police received a call around 2:30 p.m. Monday from a woman who said her friend had just given birth and that the baby was stillborn. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Leghorn Street and confirmed the baby boy was dead.

The baby's mother, identified as Jennifer Tupper, 31, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Over the next few days, investigators determined via an autopsy that the boy had been born alive on Monday and had suffered significant injuries, police said.

Tupper was arrested Wednesday following her discharge from the hospital.

“This is a tragic case for our community," Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in a news release. "We are devastated by this news, and we are grieving with the community on the loss of this baby's life."

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to email Detective Matthew Hom at matthew.hom@mountainview.gov.

People can also always safely surrender a baby in Mountain View at the city's Fire Stations 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 or at El Camino Hospital, according to police.