San Jose

Woman arrested in alleged DUI crash that killed pedestrian on Highway 101 in San Jose

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal DUI collision with a pedestrian on northbound Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 9:15 p.m., CHP officers responded to a call about the collision north of McKee Road and discovered that 25-year-old San Jose resident Justine Rivas was driving north on Highway 101 in a 2011 Toyota Camry in the HOV lane when she allegedly hit an elderly pedestrian.

The victim, a man whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rivas, who the CHP said was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, is being held at the Santa Clara County jail on $175,00 bail, according to jail records.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When Rivas allegedly hit the man, there was also a 3-year-old boy in the car with her, according to CHP officials.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us