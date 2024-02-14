Woman on bicycle fatally struck in Los Altos Hills

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday morning in Los Altos Hills, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 10:43 a.m. to a vehicle-bicycle collision on southbound Foothill Expressway near Old Oak Court.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation of the collision is currently underway and the identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.