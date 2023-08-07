Boy, great-grandmother found dead in San Jose home were stabbed, police say

Two people found dead Friday inside a San Jose home were a boy and his great-grandmother, police revealed Monday, adding that both victims had been stabbed.

Officers responded at about 10 a.m. Friday to the home on the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue to conduct a welfare check, police said.

Officers found the victims each suffering from at least one stab wound, police said. They died at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a double homicide – the 23rd and 24th homicides in San Jose this year.

The victims' identities will be released following confirmation and notification of next of kin.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

"This is a very shocking and tragic incident that we are investing now," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said. "We hope to find reasonable conclusion with more information from the public. We ask that anybody in the area who may have been around at that time, anybody who has cameras in the area, come forward and bring that video."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to email San Jose police Detective Sgt. Vallejo (#3810) at 3810@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Harrington (#4365) at 4365@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-5283.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to use the P3TIPS mobile app, call the tip line at 408-947-STOP or visit svcrimestoppers.org.