Woman Caught Coughing on 1-Year-Old No Longer Working for School District

The woman who was caught on surveillance video coughing on a 1-year-old's face in San Jose last month, no longer works at a local school district.

The incident took place June 13 at a Yogurtland on Cottle Road after the woman was upset that a mother and her child were not maintaining social distance.

The suspect then took her mask off, got into the stroller and coughed two to three times on the baby's face.

"We want to inform our community that the District employee who was alleged to have engaged in this conduct is no longer an employee of our District," said the Oak Grove School District.

"We do not tolerate conduct from any employee that compromises any child's safety," the district said in a statement. "As we welcome our students back for learning this summer and in the fall in these unprecedented times, the District's commitment to creating and maintaining a safe environment for our students is unwavering.

Information about the woman has not been released by the San Jose Police Department and the Oak Grove School District did not disclose any further information about the suspect neither.